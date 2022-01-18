Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 03:24 pm

‘Saboor used to choose girls for me’: Ali Ansari reveals his platonic relationship with wife

Newlyweds Ali Ansari Saboor Aly

Actors Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly have entered the new chapter of their lives after they tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on January 07.

As the marriage was all arranged, the Muqaddar star recently revealed how Saboor always tried to set him up with her friends before they made things official.

In a recent interview with host Ahsan Khan, Ali jocularly shared that Saboor used to insist him to get married to one of her friends. “Actually she tried to set me with her friends. Kehti thi ye meri dost hai is kay sath scene on karlou,” laughed Ansari.

He further told that he and Saboor were not romantically involved with each other and they just shared a friendship bond even after engagement.

Watch here:

Also Read: Saboor & Ali: These adorable Nikkah highlights will surely leave you in awe

For their big day, Saboor was spotted in a gold-beige ensemble while groom Ali is seen wearing a white Sherwani and a Turban.

Apart from the beautiful clicks, here is a video clip of the highlights that shows heartfelt moments from the couple’s Nikkah and it will definitely leave you emotional.

The blushing bride captured teary-eyed and Ali planting a kiss on her forehead to calm her down is the sweetest moment we can drool over.

Previously, before making things official with Saboor, Ali Ansari had dated actress Mashal Khan but they both broke up after a very short time.

Read More

2 hours ago
Hassan Raheem, released a new music video call Sun Le Na on Monday

On Monday, Hasan Raheem, Pakistan's most popular indie artist, released a music...
2 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra is all set to take up new role as producer

After exciting back-to-back releases last year, actress Parineeti Chopra is all set...
2 hours ago
Aagha Ali reveals why he doesn't post anything with Hina on social media

Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali, one of the most adored celebrity couples,...
3 hours ago
WATCH: Hiba & Arez are a perfect example of 'True Love Do Exist'

Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah...
3 hours ago
Fans are drooling over Iqra Aziz's look from Phuket trip

Our very own Iqra Aziz is savouring her days in Phuket with...
3 hours ago
Dhanush & Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth parted ways after 18 years

Actor Dhanush, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, parted ways with his...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

hafeez
1 min ago
Mohammad Hafeez have some tips for Qalandars for winning maiden PSL

Pakistan veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has identified some of the critical areas...
3 mins ago
Anti-tokenism message shared by the latest cover of British Vogue

The cover of the latest issue of British Vogue issued an anti-tokenism...
rupee
14 mins ago
Rupee falls against dollar on global oil price surge

KARACHI: The rupee fell by 26 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday...
17 mins ago
Film studio Miramax is suing the director as he auctions off the screenplay of ‘Pulp Fiction’

On January 17, US director Quentin Tarantino will auction off his first...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600