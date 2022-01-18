Actors Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly have entered the new chapter of their lives after they tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on January 07.

As the marriage was all arranged, the Muqaddar star recently revealed how Saboor always tried to set him up with her friends before they made things official.

In a recent interview with host Ahsan Khan, Ali jocularly shared that Saboor used to insist him to get married to one of her friends. “Actually she tried to set me with her friends. Kehti thi ye meri dost hai is kay sath scene on karlou,” laughed Ansari.

He further told that he and Saboor were not romantically involved with each other and they just shared a friendship bond even after engagement.

For their big day, Saboor was spotted in a gold-beige ensemble while groom Ali is seen wearing a white Sherwani and a Turban.

Apart from the beautiful clicks, here is a video clip of the highlights that shows heartfelt moments from the couple’s Nikkah and it will definitely leave you emotional.

The blushing bride captured teary-eyed and Ali planting a kiss on her forehead to calm her down is the sweetest moment we can drool over.

