Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 12:34 pm

Sajal Aly turns 28 today

The Sinf e Aahan actress known for her beauty, Sajal Aly, turns a year older today and is celebrating her 28th birthday with friends and family.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ᴍᴜʜᴀᴍᴍᴀᴅ ᴀʟɪ (@alysyed)


The actress has been winning hearts with her outstanding acting in the recent ISPR project.

Sajal Aly

Aly undoubtedly stands among the most celebrated artists of the industry and is being loved by her fans for her sweet nature.

Read more: Fans are still reeling at Sajal Aly’s death in ‘Ishq-e-Laa.’

Stepping into the industry as a junior artist, the Ishq-e-Laa star carved her way into the industry with continuous hard work and dedication.

She has earned fame not only in Pakistan but also worked for Bollywood alongside one of the veteran actresses Sri Devi.

Sajal tied the knot with actor Ahad Raza Mir in 2020 in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Sajal Aly Ahad Raza Mir

Her wedding was nothing but an honour to her late mother and the fans fell in love with it.

Read more: Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tag each other on Instagram

The cutest couple in town landed in trouble when a controversy revolving around their relationship popped up on media.

Ahad’s absence from Sajal’s sister Saboor’s wedding sparked the controversy but none of them paid heed to it.

Today is Sajal Aly’s big day and here we are wishing her a life full of success, stars and happiness.

Read More

16 hours ago
Kendall Jenner claps back at critic over her revealing dress

American model Kendall Jenner, who was accused of stealing the bride's event...
16 hours ago
Kiara Advani wishes her rumored beau Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have never confirmed that they are dating,...
17 hours ago
Selena Gomez to host Oscars 2022

American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez and her Only Murders in the...
17 hours ago
Kylie Jenner celebrates Stormi's 4th 'Barbie' birthday party 

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner celebrated her little daughter Stormi's 4th...
17 hours ago
Nora Fatehi sizzles in a glittery outfit, see photos

Nora Fatehi, a Bollywood actress and dancer, has been one of the...
17 hours ago
Saif Ali's sister Saba shares throwback photos as she called them 'Golgappa'

Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's sister, took a journey down memory...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Pakistan records highest surge with 4,340 new COVID-19 cases in five months
2 mins ago
Pakistan records highest number of Covid cases in five months

ISLAMABAD: Continuing with the alarming rise, Pakistan reported 4,340 new Covid-19 cases...
16 mins ago
Govt wants talk with political parties for reforms: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said...
Dubai Expo 2020: Pakistan calls for investing more in technology
36 mins ago
Pakistan calls for investing more in technology

DUBAI: To improve the provision of human capital services, Pakistan has called...
volcanic blast
45 mins ago
Tonga cut off by volcanic blast

SYDNEY - Tonga was virtually cut off from the rest of the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600