Sajal Aly turns 28 today

The Sinf e Aahan actress known for her beauty, Sajal Aly, turns a year older today and is celebrating her 28th birthday with friends and family.

The actress has been winning hearts with her outstanding acting in the recent ISPR project.

Aly undoubtedly stands among the most celebrated artists of the industry and is being loved by her fans for her sweet nature.

Stepping into the industry as a junior artist, the Ishq-e-Laa star carved her way into the industry with continuous hard work and dedication.

She has earned fame not only in Pakistan but also worked for Bollywood alongside one of the veteran actresses Sri Devi.

Sajal tied the knot with actor Ahad Raza Mir in 2020 in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Her wedding was nothing but an honour to her late mother and the fans fell in love with it.

The cutest couple in town landed in trouble when a controversy revolving around their relationship popped up on media.

Ahad’s absence from Sajal’s sister Saboor’s wedding sparked the controversy but none of them paid heed to it.

Today is Sajal Aly’s big day and here we are wishing her a life full of success, stars and happiness.