Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 03:39 pm

Salman Khan shares teaser of Main Chala for fans

Actor Salman Khan shared the teaser of his upcoming song “Main Chala” that garnered much love from his fans in no time.

The teaser was shared just after the post in which actor revealed his look from Main Chala and the fans are loving it.

Read more: Why does Salman Khan call Lara Dutta every midnight?

The song is a romantic melody and will be releasing on January 22, as revealed by the Kick actor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

“Lose yourself in the romantic tunes of Main Chala”, he captioned the post.

Read more: Why is Zareen Khan indebted to her godfather Salman Khan?

On the work front, Salman Khan last worked in Antim: The Final Truth that is an action-packed thriller.

Read More

26 mins ago
Throwback: Times when Aiman & Muneeb made turn heads with their all-in-love pictures

Actress Aiman Khan has been one of the most beloved celebrities in...
40 mins ago
Jamie Dornan reveals his daughters' 'obsession' for Barb and Star's music

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan recently revealed his kids' impressions of the actor's...
1 hour ago
Watch Rhea Chakraborty goofs around with Sushant, 'Miss you so much'

Rhea Chakraborty paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with a...
2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor shares photo of Saif with Taimur, ‘Twinning winning’

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan...
3 hours ago
Netflix CEO promises that Squid Game will have many seasons

Squid Game will have more than simply a second season, according to...
3 hours ago
Camila Cabello sparks reconciliation rumours with ex-beau Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who broke up amicably after two years...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

snow china
3 mins ago
Snow to hit parts of China in next three days

BEIJING - Snow will hit parts of China in the next three...
TotalEnergies
5 mins ago
TotalEnergies to leave Myanmar over human rights abuses

PARIS: French oil giant TotalEnergies on Friday said it would withdraw from Myanmar...
6 mins ago
Friday Flashback: When Kareena Kapoor slayed her looks with a baby bump

Whether it's an eastern attire or a western one, Kareena Kapoor makes...
turkey
18 mins ago
Turkey halts four-month streak of rate cuts

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s central bank on Thursday bowed to market pressure and halted...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement