Salman Khan shares teaser of Main Chala for fans

Actor Salman Khan shared the teaser of his upcoming song “Main Chala” that garnered much love from his fans in no time.

The teaser was shared just after the post in which actor revealed his look from Main Chala and the fans are loving it.

The song is a romantic melody and will be releasing on January 22, as revealed by the Kick actor.

“Lose yourself in the romantic tunes of Main Chala”, he captioned the post.

On the work front, Salman Khan last worked in Antim: The Final Truth that is an action-packed thriller.