Samsung has begun manufacturing flagship phones in Pakistan

Samsung has begun manufacturing smartphones in Pakistan, beginning with their current flagship phone, the Galaxy S21 FE. Several users online noticed this development, including Twitter user Aneel Iqbal, who shared the photograph on the social network.

That's Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for you Manufactured in Pakistan. This is an achievement. More investment in STEM is the way forward. pic.twitter.com/2W3q4ySRN5 — Aneel Iqbal (@AneelIqbal_) January 28, 2022

It should be noted that Samsung has not yet begun manufacturing all of the components in Pakistan. Major components are still manufactured in large-scale factories in Vietnam, China, Korea, and other major regions by Samsung. In Pakistan, these components are easily assembled.

Regardless, this is a significant success for Pakistan, as we are one step closer to having cheaper phones with better customer service in the country. Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and a few other major brands are also aiming to manufacture crucial components in Pakistan. Xiaomi and Oppo already sell locally produced phones in India, such as the Redmi 10 series.

This was made possible through a joint venture between Samsung and Lucky Motors Corporation, an automotive manufacturer and a sub-brand of Kia Motors. Lucky Motors Co is also in charge of introducing Kia vehicles in Pakistan for the first time.