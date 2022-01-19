Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 06:13 pm

Sania Mirza – Indian tennis star announces retirement from tennis

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza – Indian tennis star announces retirement from tennis

Sania Mirza made the remarks following her first-round loss in the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, according to sources.
“This will be my final season, I’ve decided. I’m taking it one week at a time. I’m not sure if I’ll make it through the season, but I want to “She revealed this to reporters.

In 2005, Mirza, 35, became the first Indian woman to win a WTA singles title.

But an injury prompted her to focus on doubles, and she won Wimbledon with Swiss star Martina Hingis in 2015, before going on to win the US and Australian Opens.

She came close to winning an Olympic medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics when she and Rohan Bopanna faced Venus Williams and Rajeev Ram in the semi-finals, but ultimately fell short.

Sania Mirza

She has also won two Grand Slam titles with partner Mahesh Bhupathi, including the Australian Open mixed doubles title in 2009 and the French Open mixed doubles trophy in 2012.

Mirza began playing tennis as a youngster during her summer vacations, but she took it seriously after she began winning adult events – she won her first senior championship at the 2002 Asian Games when she was 15 years old.

She joined the WTA Tour in 2003 and rose to a career-high singles ranking of 27 in the world, the highest ever achieved by an Indian woman.

Mirza has also earned a lot of attention for her personal life, notably her marriage to former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik. The couple is the parents of a three-year-old kid.

Read More

2 hours ago
Babar Azam named captain of ICC T20I Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the names of the XI players...
3 hours ago
Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to...
3 hours ago
Rafael Nadal reaches round three at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal needed five match points before putting away tenacious German qualifier...
4 hours ago
Australian number one Barty enters third round

Power-serving top seed Ashleigh Barty raced into the Australian Open third round...
4 hours ago
Hafeez urges authorities to pass a bill against fixing as soon as possible

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has requested that a bill against 'fixing'...
6 hours ago
Mohammad Hasnain to undergo test on his bowling action

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who displayed stellar performance in the Big...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kanpur
6 mins ago
Family spoils the thief plan to rob a house in Kanpur from New Jersey

After seeing live footage of an attempt to break into their home,...
Alia Bhatt
14 mins ago
Alia Bhatt looks STUNNING in latest snap amidst nature, Arjun Kapoor Responds

Alia Bhatt truly embodies the term "social media butterfly." She always loves...
ice pyramid
16 mins ago
Ice sculpture of Mexican pyramid

HARBIN - An ice sculpture featuring the famed pyramid of Kukulcan in...
libyan oil
19 mins ago
Rupee continues to fall on global oil price surge

KARACHI: The rupee fell 4 paisas against the dollar on Wednesday, owing...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600