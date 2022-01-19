Sania Mirza – Indian tennis star announces retirement from tennis

Sania Mirza made the remarks following her first-round loss in the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, according to sources.

“This will be my final season, I’ve decided. I’m taking it one week at a time. I’m not sure if I’ll make it through the season, but I want to “She revealed this to reporters.

In 2005, Mirza, 35, became the first Indian woman to win a WTA singles title.

But an injury prompted her to focus on doubles, and she won Wimbledon with Swiss star Martina Hingis in 2015, before going on to win the US and Australian Opens.

She came close to winning an Olympic medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics when she and Rohan Bopanna faced Venus Williams and Rajeev Ram in the semi-finals, but ultimately fell short.

She has also won two Grand Slam titles with partner Mahesh Bhupathi, including the Australian Open mixed doubles title in 2009 and the French Open mixed doubles trophy in 2012.

Mirza began playing tennis as a youngster during her summer vacations, but she took it seriously after she began winning adult events – she won her first senior championship at the 2002 Asian Games when she was 15 years old.

She joined the WTA Tour in 2003 and rose to a career-high singles ranking of 27 in the world, the highest ever achieved by an Indian woman.

Mirza has also earned a lot of attention for her personal life, notably her marriage to former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik. The couple is the parents of a three-year-old kid.