Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 07:26 pm

Sania Mirza lauds Anushka Sharma for her support of Virat Kohli

Sania Mirza, a tennis player, has praised Indian actress Anushka Sharma for standing by her husband, Virat Kohli, after he announced his decision to step down as India's Test captain.

Sania Mirza, Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli

Sania Mirza, Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli. © News 24 Online

Sania Mirza, a tennis player, has praised Indian actress Anushka Sharma for standing by her husband, Virat Kohli, after he announced his decision to step down as India’s Test captain.

Kohli upset the Indian cricket world on Saturday when he abruptly resigned as the national team’s Test captain after seven years in charge, despite leading the team to memorable international victories.

The 33-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of his generation, announced his decision on Twitter a day after India’s 2-1 series defeat in South Africa.

“It’s been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I have done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there,” Kohli said in his statement.

“Everything has come to a halt at some stage and for me as test captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief.”

Sharma wrote Kohli a touching message following his declaration, paying respect to his Test cricket career and expressing her pride in him.

“I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from Test cricket. I remember MS, you, and I having a chat later that day and him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it,” she wrote in the description box of her post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Kohli’s development as a captain and as a human being was also discussed by the actor.

“I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership” she added.

In response, Sania Mirza shared an Instagram story and wrote: “This (heart emoji). Partners. Strength. Pride.”

Sania Mirza’s Instagram story.

Read More

4 hours ago
Captaincy will not create pressure: Shaheen Shah Afridi

The newly appointed captain of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore...
6 hours ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf rank among top three wicket-takers in T20Is since 2020

Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are ranked top...
6 hours ago
Shoaib Akhtar initiates life-changing career opportunities for Pakistani footballers

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar initiated a life-changing career opportunity for 20...
7 hours ago
Australia's Ashes dominance papers over some cracks

Australia's 4-0 Ashes victory was a big morale booster, but thrashing a...
16 hours ago
Shahnawaz Dahani is inspiration and icon for young cricketers in Sindh, says Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised young pacer...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: Exciting discount offer by PCB over buying PSL 2022 Tickets

PSL 7: On Monday Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced an exciting limited...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
We have to dislodge PTI’s government, says Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there...
Kiara Advani
10 mins ago
Kiara Advani Shines in Recent Pics, Videos From Maldives

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be dating, spent...
18 mins ago
Anurag Kashyap expossed an scammer on his Instagram

Anurag Kashyap, the famed Bollywood filmmaker, called out and warned a "scamster."...
husband
18 mins ago
Wife pranks her husband while he is sleeping. His reaction is hilarious

A video of a husband being pranked by his wife while he...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600