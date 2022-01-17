Sania Mirza lauds Anushka Sharma for her support of Virat Kohli

Sania Mirza, a tennis player, has praised Indian actress Anushka Sharma for standing by her husband, Virat Kohli, after he announced his decision to step down as India's Test captain.

Sania Mirza, a tennis player, has praised Indian actress Anushka Sharma for standing by her husband, Virat Kohli, after he announced his decision to step down as India’s Test captain.

Kohli upset the Indian cricket world on Saturday when he abruptly resigned as the national team’s Test captain after seven years in charge, despite leading the team to memorable international victories.

The 33-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of his generation, announced his decision on Twitter a day after India’s 2-1 series defeat in South Africa.

“It’s been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I have done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there,” Kohli said in his statement.

“Everything has come to a halt at some stage and for me as test captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief.”

Sharma wrote Kohli a touching message following his declaration, paying respect to his Test cricket career and expressing her pride in him.

“I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from Test cricket. I remember MS, you, and I having a chat later that day and him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it,” she wrote in the description box of her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Kohli’s development as a captain and as a human being was also discussed by the actor.

“I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership” she added.

In response, Sania Mirza shared an Instagram story and wrote: “This (heart emoji). Partners. Strength. Pride.”