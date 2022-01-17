Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Ejaz Wasim Bakhri Reporter

17th Jan, 2022. 08:35 pm

Saqlain Mushtaq is a strong candidate for the post of NHPC Coach

LAHORE: Saqlain Mushtaq is a strong candidate to become the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) Coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

Saqlain Mushtaq

Pakistan former leg-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq. © Twitter

LAHORE: Saqlain Mushtaq is a strong candidate to become the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) Coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

Saqlain Mushtaq has been the interim head coach of the Pakistan cricket team in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and Pakistan series against Bangladesh and West Indies, according to sources, he is being considered as a strong candidate to become an NHCP coach.

According to sources, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Rameez Raja is not in favour of giving too much compensation to the coaches while compensation may be the only obstacle for Saqlain Mushtaq not to become an NHCP coach.

Chairman PCB Rameez Raja is taking special interest in the appointment of coaches while he is also in touch with foreigners for coaching.

It is to be noted that the PCB has advertised for high performance, batting, bowling, fielding and power-hitting coaches while the last date for submission of applications of aspiring candidates is 24th January 2022.

On the other hand, today is the last date for the submission of applications for coaching at the NHPC.

Read More

4 hours ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf rank among top three wicket-takers in T20Is since 2020

Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are ranked top...
5 hours ago
Shoaib Akhtar initiates life-changing career opportunities for Pakistani footballers

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar initiated a life-changing career opportunity for 20...
6 hours ago
Australia's Ashes dominance papers over some cracks

Australia's 4-0 Ashes victory was a big morale booster, but thrashing a...
15 hours ago
Shahnawaz Dahani is inspiration and icon for young cricketers in Sindh, says Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised young pacer...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Exciting discount offer by PCB over buying PSL 2022 Tickets

PSL 7: On Monday Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced an exciting limited...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Imad Wasim has no regrets over losing captaincy of Karachi Kings

PSL 7: Imad Wasim, a Pakistan all-rounder, had no regrets over losing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

49 seconds ago
Anti-tokenism message shared by the latest cover of British Vogue

The cover of the latest issue of British Vogue issued an anti-tokenism...
rupee
12 mins ago
Rupee falls against dollar on global oil price surge

KARACHI: The rupee fell by 26 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday...
15 mins ago
Film studio Miramax is suing the director as he auctions off the screenplay of ‘Pulp Fiction’

On January 17, US director Quentin Tarantino will auction off his first...
23 mins ago
Those talking about presidential system live in fool’s paradise, PPP leader

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600