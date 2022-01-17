Saqlain Mushtaq is a strong candidate for the post of NHPC Coach

LAHORE: Saqlain Mushtaq is a strong candidate to become the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) Coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

LAHORE: Saqlain Mushtaq is a strong candidate to become the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) Coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

Saqlain Mushtaq has been the interim head coach of the Pakistan cricket team in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and Pakistan series against Bangladesh and West Indies, according to sources, he is being considered as a strong candidate to become an NHCP coach.

According to sources, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Rameez Raja is not in favour of giving too much compensation to the coaches while compensation may be the only obstacle for Saqlain Mushtaq not to become an NHCP coach.

Chairman PCB Rameez Raja is taking special interest in the appointment of coaches while he is also in touch with foreigners for coaching.

It is to be noted that the PCB has advertised for high performance, batting, bowling, fielding and power-hitting coaches while the last date for submission of applications of aspiring candidates is 24th January 2022.

On the other hand, today is the last date for the submission of applications for coaching at the NHPC.