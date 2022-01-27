Sara Ali Khan carries off a comfy chic look while returning from shoot

Actress Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were busy shooting for their upcoming movie in Indore and while returning to Mumbai the female star rocked the super comfy look.

The actress looked elegant in an ice-green winter gear with a cap in black.

Her matching joggers added charm to her overall attire.

The actress was papped at the airport biding farewell to co star Vicky after the wrap up.

On the work front, Sara Ali recently appeared in Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.