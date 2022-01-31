Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 04:12 pm

Sarah Khan’s daughter Alyana is her exact copy

Actress Sarah Khan once again shared an adorably cute picture of her daughter Alyana Falak and the netizens found the baby a master copy of her mother.

Actress Sarah Khan has been relishing motherhood to the fullest these days and she keeps sharing pictures of her little bundle of joy on internet.

The beautiful mother daughter duo in their recent picture look winsome and the netizens opined that Alyana is the xerox copy of her charming mother.

The Raqs e Bismil actress has been ruling millions of hearts for past many years and the fans are in love with the star for her humble nature.

Sarah tied the knot with singer Falak Shabir in 2020 and the couple welcomed their first child in October last year.

