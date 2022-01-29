Sarwat Gillani shares her unconventional workstation with fans

Actress Sarwat Gilani took to her Instagram to reveal her bizarre workstation at home that left the fans jaw-dropped.

The actress uploaded a picture of her sitting in the bathroom with a laptop, some papers, and stationery and captioned it as her recent workstation.

The Churails actress maintained that whenever she is in the washroom great ideas come to her mind and that is the reason she has shifted her workstation.

“Most great ideas come to me in my bathroom so I’ve made it into my work station and my husband was totally amused”.

Gilani also disclosed in her post that she has been working on a project for the last three years and will reveal it soon that’s going to be a surprise for her fans.

“I’ve been working on a project for three years and it’s finally taking shape and I can’t wait to share it with you all! You will love it! Please pray for me”.

The unwonted picture shared by Sarwat left the fans amazed over her choice of workplace.

On the work front, Sarwat recently appeared in Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam which was premiered on Zee5 in December 2021.