SC bars cantonment boards from closing private educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday barred 42 cantonment boards all over the country from sealing private educational institutions in their premises.

A three member Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Hassan took the plea against the closure of private schools and colleges in the countrywide cantonment boards.

During the hearing the lawyer of the private schools took the stance that more than 3.7 million children are enrolled in the 8,300 private schools located in the limits of the 42 cantonment boards and hence closure of the schools will affect their education.

The counsel further argued that earlier in 2018 SC gave a ruling without hearing the private schools’ administration. Meanwhile, the lawyer of the parents also adopted the same narrative of giving the verdict in a civil case without hearing their arguments.

The apex court ordered the 42 cantonment boards not to seal the private schools and colleges and sought their response.

Later the court adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

As many as three years back in 2018 the Supreme Court bench headed by former chief justice Saqib Nisar ordered the removal of all the private schools and colleges working in cantonment boards’ areas till 31 December 2021.