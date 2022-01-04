SC rejects plea to stop Karachi’s Madina Masjid demolishment
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday rejected a plea to stop demolition of Karachi’s Madina Mosque while hearing a separate case related to encroachments in the metropolis.
During the hearing, the attorney general requested the court to reconsider its December 28 order to demolish Madina Mosque on Tariq Road, Karachi. He argued that tensions erupted in the city over the court ruling and questions are being raised about the order to demolish the mosque.
Read more: SC orders removal of all encroachment from Karachi’s Kidney Hill Park
Justice Qazi Amin remarked that religion is being used in land grabbing. There is a difference between a place of worship and a place of residence, he said.
The court later adjourned the hearing.
Earlier, a Supreme Court bench ordered the demolishment of Madina Masjid found to be built on the land where once Dilksha Park at main Tariq Road existed. The bench directed the administrator DMC east as well as the assistant commissioner to take action and submit a report to the court within a week.
