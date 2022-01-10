SCBA to challenge lifelong disqualification under article 62 I-F

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) is going to file a plea challenging the life-long disqualification of candidates under Article 62 I-F. The bar has made a federal government party to the case.

The Bar association has prepared a petition which states disqualification of the candidate should be restricted only to the election that is to be challenged in the court of law.

The petition further states that imposing a life-long ban on a candidate is a violation of his basic rights. In the suo motu notices and other special prerogatives granted to the Supreme Court, a petitioner must be given the right of appeal.

The Supreme Court has ruled in the local body elections that elected representatives cannot be kept away from the people. Not giving the right to review and pardon the wrongdoers is also against Islamic teachings.

The petition cites the cases of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan.