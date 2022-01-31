Security forces killed one terrorist in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

The security forces conducted an IBO in the Dossali area of North Waziristan district on the reported presence of terrorists. Image: ISPR

The security forces on Monday killed a terrorist in North Waziristan in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said the security forces conducted an IBO in the Dossali area of North Waziristan district on the reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, terrorist Mobeen Majrooh got killed, ISPR said while adding that weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorist.

The statement added that the killed terrorist was involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing, and kidnapping for ransom.

Last week, 10 soldiers had been martyred in a terrorist attack on a checkpost in Kech district, Balochistan. ISPR’s statement had said one terrorist was killed while several were injured in an exchange of fire. While repulsing terrorists’ fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom, the statement added.

Earlier, On December 31, 2021, the security forces conducted an IBO in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, and during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists, four soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The IBO was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area where a terrorist was apprehended along with weapons and ammunition.