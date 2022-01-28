Senate approves SBP amendment bill amid ruckus

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday passed the State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill with a majority of only one vote, Bol News reported.

The bill presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin faced stiff resistance from the members belonging to the opposition benches. But amid the ruckus, the amendment bill was passed with 44 members in favour and 43 against.

At the start of the session, the federal government sought time from the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to present the amendment bill as a number of members of the treasury benches were absent from the session.

“It is not my duty to present the bill, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin should come back in the session,” Senate Chairperson Sanjrani said. During the session, the opposition members raised slogans against the government and called for a debate on the bill in the house.

The National Assembly has already passed the bill during its session held a few weeks back. The bill weakens the Finance Ministry’s control on the State Bank and also clear one of the major hurdles to revive a $6 billion International Monetary Fund package.

The government members and its allies in the National Assembly and Senate voted in favour of the bill. Another bill titled “SBP Amendment Act 2021” is pending with the government and it is still unknown when the government will present it before the Parliament.