Xinhua

11th Jan, 2022. 05:03 pm

Seven killed in road accident in northern Uganda

road accident

KAMPALA – Seven people died after a lorry they were travelling in lost control and overturned in the northern Uganda district of Lira on Monday.

According to the Police, the incident happened on Monday night as vendors were returning from a market outside Lira City. Patrick Jimmy Okema, the police spokesperson for Aswa River region, told Xinhua by telephone on Tuesday that the injured were rushed to Lira Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

“Preliminary reports indicate the driver was overspeeding, reckless driving as well as overloading,” Okema said. According to police data, some 20,000 road accidents occur nationwide annually, leading to about 2,000 deaths.

