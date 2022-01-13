Shafqat Mahmood Postponed Emergency Meeting on School Closure

The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC), which was supposed to take place today (Thursday), has been postponed for unknown reasons.

The Federal Ministry of Education convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday to assess the COVID-19 situation in educational institutions around the country. According to media sources, the meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m., was to make critical decisions regarding school closures. It has now been postponed for a week, according to Shafqat Mahmood, Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The other issues on the agenda of the meeting were:

Interprovincial consultation for timely provision of quality textbooks in the academic year 2022.

Interprovincial coordination for the timely provision of NOCs for textbooks.

Any other agendas, with the permission of the Chair.

In other news, the fifth wave of COVID-19 is wrecking havoc in the country, with positive cases rising to 6.12 percent in the previous 24 hours and 3,019 new cases reported.

The positive ratio hasn’t been this high since September 8, 2021, when it was 6.43 percent. On September 10, 2021, the country reported over 3,000 cases, with 3,480 people testing positive with COVID-19.