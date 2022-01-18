Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 11:38 am

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf rank among top three wicket-takers in T20Is since 2020

shaheen

Image Courtesy: PCB

Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are ranked top three among the highest wicket-takers since 2020.

Shaheen and Rauf have shown stellar performances with the ball not only on the international stage but also on the domestic stage too.

The left-arm pacer has grabbed 35 wickets in his 29 T20I matches while Rauf has taken 41 in 34 T20I matches.

On the domestic bowling charts, Rauf stands at the second spot after taking 111 wickets while Shaheen stands at third with 103 wickets.

Afghanistan’s ace spinner Rashid Khan leads the charts with 141 wickets.

Top Wicket-Takers in T20s Since 2020

  1. Rashid Khan — 141 wickets
  2. Haris Rauf — 111 wickets
  3. Shaheen Shah — 103 wickets

Read More

4 hours ago
Captaincy will not create pressure: Shaheen Shah Afridi

The newly appointed captain of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore...
6 hours ago
Shoaib Akhtar initiates life-changing career opportunities for Pakistani footballers

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar initiated a life-changing career opportunity for 20...
7 hours ago
Australia's Ashes dominance papers over some cracks

Australia's 4-0 Ashes victory was a big morale booster, but thrashing a...
16 hours ago
Shahnawaz Dahani is inspiration and icon for young cricketers in Sindh, says Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised young pacer...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: Exciting discount offer by PCB over buying PSL 2022 Tickets

PSL 7: On Monday Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced an exciting limited...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: Imad Wasim has no regrets over losing captaincy of Karachi Kings

PSL 7: Imad Wasim, a Pakistan all-rounder, had no regrets over losing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
We have to dislodge PTI’s government, says Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there...
Kiara Advani
10 mins ago
Kiara Advani Shines in Recent Pics, Videos From Maldives

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be dating, spent...
18 mins ago
Anurag Kashyap expossed an scammer on his Instagram

Anurag Kashyap, the famed Bollywood filmmaker, called out and warned a "scamster."...
husband
18 mins ago
Wife pranks her husband while he is sleeping. His reaction is hilarious

A video of a husband being pranked by his wife while he...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600