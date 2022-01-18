Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are ranked top three among the highest wicket-takers since 2020.

Shaheen and Rauf have shown stellar performances with the ball not only on the international stage but also on the domestic stage too.

The left-arm pacer has grabbed 35 wickets in his 29 T20I matches while Rauf has taken 41 in 34 T20I matches.

On the domestic bowling charts, Rauf stands at the second spot after taking 111 wickets while Shaheen stands at third with 103 wickets.

Afghanistan’s ace spinner Rashid Khan leads the charts with 141 wickets.

Top Wicket-Takers in T20s Since 2020