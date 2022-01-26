Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 12:04 pm

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput have whale of a time on a beach

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 12:04 pm

Shahid & Mira relish winter sun out on a beach. Image: Instagram

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput have been vacationing on a beach and their pictures are spellbinding fans.

The couple slaying on the beach lying cheerfully on a hammock took our breaths away.

Read more: Shahid Kapoor unveils wife Mira Rajput’s first love

Shahid could be seen throwing a no-shirt look with sunnies and a chain.

While Mira was caught on camera flaunting her look in a black n white bikini top and a bandana.

The all-in-love duo has been winning hearts of their fans with the bond they share and keep throwing some major couple goals.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015 and has proved that the love they share is incomparable.

Read more: Shahid Kapoor drops a stunning picture, wife called him ‘Selfie Queen’

On work front, Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming Jersey is all set for release and the fans are enthusiastically waiting for it to hit the screens.

