Shahid Kapoor raises the temperature on internet in rugged beard look

Actor Shahid Kapoor, made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishq and won thousands of hearts with his power-packed performance in the movie.

The actor, 40, is still melting our hearts with his hot looks and ageless charm.

Shahid took to his Instagram and shared some sun-kissed photos that left the fans jaw dropped.

The Jursey actor raised the temperature on internet with his rugged beard look in the Insta stories.

The actor was known for his innocent charm with no facial hair for a long time.

However, the Jab We Met star is now rocking the rough beard look leaving the fans in awe.

On work front, Shahid’s romantic drama Kabir Singh was a hit in which he appeared alongside Kiara Advani.

He will next be seen in Jersey that is facing a delay in release due to current surge in covid-19.