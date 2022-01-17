Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 12:40 am

Shahnawaz Dahani is inspiration and icon for young cricketers in Sindh, says Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised young pacer Shahnawaz Dahani for enlightening the sense of the game in interior Sindh.

Shahnawaz Dahani and Ramiz Raja

Shahnawaz Dahani and Ramiz Raja. © PCB YouTube

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised young pacer Shahnawaz Dahani for enlightening the sense of the game in interior Sindh.

The 23-year-old, who hails from a village near Larkana, has made a name for himself in Pakistani cricket following outstanding performances in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Ramiz hailed ‘inspiring’ Dahani for making cricket popular in Sindh during the ‘PCB Honours Its Heroes and Stars’ ceremony.

“Dahani is an inspiration and icon for young cricketers in interior Sindh. He made cricket popular in an area where the game was not well known,” Ramiz said.

“Thank you so much because now youngsters of Sindh want to play cricket because of you,” he added.

On a lighter note, Ramiz Raja joked that if he keeps playing like this, he might win the Sindh poll as well.

In an event held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, PCB honoured the T20 World Cup squad and other star performances of the year 2021.

Read More

4 hours ago
Captaincy will not create pressure: Shaheen Shah Afridi

The newly appointed captain of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore...
6 hours ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf rank among top three wicket-takers in T20Is since 2020

Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are ranked top...
6 hours ago
Shoaib Akhtar initiates life-changing career opportunities for Pakistani footballers

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar initiated a life-changing career opportunity for 20...
7 hours ago
Australia's Ashes dominance papers over some cracks

Australia's 4-0 Ashes victory was a big morale booster, but thrashing a...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: Exciting discount offer by PCB over buying PSL 2022 Tickets

PSL 7: On Monday Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced an exciting limited...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: Imad Wasim has no regrets over losing captaincy of Karachi Kings

PSL 7: Imad Wasim, a Pakistan all-rounder, had no regrets over losing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
We have to dislodge PTI’s government, says Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there...
Kiara Advani
10 mins ago
Kiara Advani Shines in Recent Pics, Videos From Maldives

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be dating, spent...
18 mins ago
Anurag Kashyap expossed an scammer on his Instagram

Anurag Kashyap, the famed Bollywood filmmaker, called out and warned a "scamster."...
husband
18 mins ago
Wife pranks her husband while he is sleeping. His reaction is hilarious

A video of a husband being pranked by his wife while he...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600