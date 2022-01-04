Shanghai receives over 5 mln visitors in New Year holiday

Xinhua Xinhua

04th Jan, 2022. 10:16 am
Shanghai

SHANGHAI – Shanghai received over 5.17 million visitors during the three-day 2022 New Year holiday, local authorities said Monday.

The tourism spending from Saturday to Monday reached around 12.6 billion yuan (about 2 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

More than 170 key tourist attractions in the city received a total of 2.26 million visitors, up 19 percent from last year’s three-day New Year holiday.

The Bund, Yu Garden and Lujiazui area, as well as the city’s historical sites and Huangpu riverside areas, all saw strong growth in tourist numbers.

Art galleries and museums in the city received 43,000 visitors and 153,000 visitors, respectively, both reporting double-digit growth.

Read More

27 mins ago
Argentina reaffirms "legitimate sovereignty rights" over Malvinas

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina on Monday reaffirmed its "legitimate sovereignty rights" over...
31 mins ago
Evergrande shares rise after day-long trading suspension

HONG KONG - Shares in the embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande rallied...
41 mins ago
Biden strategy on Ukraine - talks but clear costs for Russia

WASHINGTON - From severing Russia from the world's banking system to further...
43 mins ago
China locks down city of 1.2 million after three virus cases

More than one million people in a city in central China were...
48 mins ago
Spoils of war: Taliban put victory over US on display

In the governor's compound of Afghanistan's Ghazni province, a new historical exhibit...
48 mins ago
Asia regional rights bastion Taiwan clings to capital punishment

TAIPEI - Taiwan's claim to be a regional bastion of human rights...