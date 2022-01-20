Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 05:07 pm

SHC castigates IG Sindh for increasing crimes in province

Inspector General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Mahar. Photo: File

KARACHI: Inspector General of Sindh Mushtaq Maher was castigated on Thursday by the Sindh High Court (SHC) for increasing street crimes, kidnaping and armed robberies in the province.

The IG who had appeared before a two-member bench headed by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar in connection with a matter pertaining to payment of compensation to a martyred DSP, had no reply to hard-hitting facts quoted by the court.

“You have been heading the Sindh Police for three years what have you done to control law and order in the province,” Justice Gorar asked from IG.

Read more: Police bound to find missing persons, says SHC

“In Kandhkot dacoits getting extortion from the company constructing a bridge. Police claim of killing four dacoits and later it is revealed that they got killed during fight between groups of dacoits while police bought corpses for getting decorated with medals and holding press conference to boast about their bravery,” observed Justice Gorar.

Justice Gorar reminded the IG that he is duty bound to protect lives and property of the people of the province.

Earlier the counsel for petitioner apprised the court that legal heirs of martyred DSP Abdul Fateh were paid Rs20 million as compensation.

Advocate General (AG) Sindh Sulman Talibuddin apprised the bench the compensation was not given by the Sindh Police but the Sindh chief minister.

The petitioner’s counsel stated that his clients who are legal heirs of martyred DSP Abdul Majeed have been paid only Rs2 million as compensation.

Read more: SHC acquits two ‘MQM activists’

The AG again submitted that Sindh Police had not paid compensation to any martyred police official.

The bench observed that how could the chief minister discriminate in payment of compensation. The AG submitted that there is now law in place in the province regarding payment of compensation to legal heirs of martyred police officials.

The bench observed that then how two DSPs legal heirs got compensation.

The bench further observed that chief minister cannot distribute public funds by exercising his discretion.

On the request of the petitioner counsel to grant him time to produce the relevant rules framed for the purpose before the court, further hearing was adjourned in matter to a date to be fixed by office of the court.

