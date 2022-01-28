Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 11:57 am

SHC orders criminal proceedings against Karachi jail authorities

The Sindh High Court building in Karachi. Image: File

KARACHI: The SSP Investigation East Zone and Investigation Officer (IO) of the case of a missing person on Friday gave undertaking to Sindh High Court that case would be lodged against the then officials of Central Prison Karachi who had allegedly handed over the custody of a man to the personnel of some law enforcement agency.

During the hearing of petitions filed by the relative of a missing person before a two-judge bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro, it transpired that the missing person Haroon, confined in the Central Prison in connection with a case, was acquitted in 2018, but he was never released by the jail authorities.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that the prison authorities instead of releasing Haroon handed him over to personnel of some law enforcement agencies.

The SSP Investigation East Zone and IO of the case gave an undertaking to the court that a case would be registered against the then prison authorities on the complaint of the father of Haroon and they would be proceeded against in a court of law.

The bench deferred further hearing in the matter till February 15, and sought progress report from the IO.

