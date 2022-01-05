SHC suspends notifications of 21,000 appointments in Sindh

Staff Reporter BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 01:36 pm

The Sindh High Court (SHC) building in Karachi. Image: File

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday suspended notifications of Sindh government for appointments of 21,000 government employees from grades 1 to 15 through tests conducted by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA)-Sukkur.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Kanwar Jamil and the party’s other lawmakers had challenged the appointments through tests conducted by IBA-Sukkur.

The MQM-P lawmakers had alleged in the petition that the aim of holding tests through IBA-Sukkur was to deprive eligible youth of urban Sindh of their due share in government jobs.

Before notifications of January 3 and February 6, 2020, IBA-Karachi was providing testing services for appointments in different departments in Sindh.

After hearing preliminary submissions of petitioner’s counsel, Advocate Tariq Mansoor, a two-member bench of SHC headed by Justice Hassan Azhar issued notices to Sindh chief secretary and advocate general, IBA-Karachi, and other respondents.

The high court meanwhile suspended notifications of  January 3 and February 6, 2020.

