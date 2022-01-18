Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar initiated a life-changing career opportunity for 20 of Pakistan’s most outstanding football players. the initiative led by the Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) in collaboration with Jawan Sports Drive.

The route to the United Kingdom and Ireland has now become unstoppable, according to a statement published in this regard, with Akhtar, focusing his sights on helping Pakistan fast track football.

With GSV, Akhtar will also play a pivotal role in shaping the future of football in Pakistan. GSV is heavily investing in the trials in Pakistan, giving the first UEFA scouting examination on a national level in Pakistan to identify talent in 10 cities across 11 sites, with the goal of offering life-changing professions through professional football contracts in Ireland.

Under St Patrick’s Football Club’s development programme, the visit also includes four masterclasses in major cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, and Lahore to enhance local football coaching expertise to European levels.

AT least 15-25 coaches have been shortlisted based on merit to attend masterclasses to improve their skills as a trainer with the aim of becoming certified trainers who would train other trainers.

Talking about the initiative, the Chairman of GSV Yasir Mahmood said: “Football is here to stay for the right reasons to develop and provide an opportunity for Pakistani players. With Akhtar as an iconic cricket legend well regarded around the world will help play a transitional role in making football become on top of the minds of our nation.”

Meanwhile, CEO of GSV Zabe Khan said: “The only lifeline a player has and that is to play. Pakistan has seen nothing but football being swiped off its so-called grassroots.”

“I welcome Shoaib Akhtar standing shoulder to shoulder with GSV offering a new hope for Pakistan’s next-generation football players,” he added.

British Deputy High Commissioner Allison Blackburne said: “Football is not just a sport, for many in the UK it’s a way of life, and it would be great to see it become more popular in sport-loving Pakistan.

He further said: “I’m delighted that talented young players here in Pakistan will have this opportunity provided by GSV to learn from some of the best UEFA coaches through St Patrick’s Athletic Football Club.”

On the other hand, Belgian UEFA licensed coach Karel Freaye said: “Football is for everyone and I am looking for talent with the potential to develop and grow into professional players in Europe.

On the other hand, SAPM on Youth Affairs and Chairman Kamyab Jawan Program Usman Dar said: “The revival of sports is the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Government. I welcome GSV in their efforts for reviving football in Pakistan.

“PM’s Kamyab Jawan Programme together with GSV will ensure that through football talent hunt we will produce the next football Kamyab Jawan heroes who will represent Pakistan nationally and internationally,” he expressed.

President of St. Patrick’s Football Club Garret Kelleher expressed: “It is simply wonderful that the resources are now being put in place in Pakistan to allow football inspiring those with a passion for the game to fulfil their dreams and aspirations just like Shoaib Akhtar has in the world of cricket representing Pakistan at the highest level.”

Talking about the sports, CEO of Itel Zeeshan Yousuf said: “What excites me the most about this legacy project of GSV is the prospect of changing lives of 20 successful kids who will be on a life-changing journey to Europe.

While appreciating the initiative, he further said that it is a one-time opportunity for the Pakistani talent to be groomed and acquire professional contracts as they get ready to represent Pakistan internationally.