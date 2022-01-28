Shweta Tiwari lands in trouble over allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Actor Shweta Tiwari was booked under a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during the promotion of her web series ‘Show Stopper’.

The actress could be heard in a viral video making a hilarious statement about God.

Read more: Shweta Tiwari flaunts her abs in a beige lehenga

Tiwari, during the interview, referred to God for taking the measurements of her inner wear.

The video went viral on social media and Shweta landed in trouble when Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s directed to the city police to investigate her remark and submit a report.

Read more: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari calls her mom ‘hottest legend’, see photos

A case was registered against Shweta Tiwari early on Friday under IPC section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs)”, an official said.

The Kasauti Zindagi Ki actress is a bigwig from the Indian drama industry and enjoys a huge fan following.

Her statement regarding the inner wear wasn’t taken well by many of her followers who stood against her remark.

On work front, Shweta appeared in web show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan recently.