Sindh health minister to announce success of clinical trial on COVID-19 patients

KARACHI: The public announcement regarding the successful first-ever clinical trial of the Chinese medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules (JHQG), manufactured by Juxiechang (Beijing) Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd will be made on Monday (January 17 at 11 A.M.) at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi.

JHQG was the first line of Traditional Chinese Medicine used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in China.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and COMSTECH Coordinator General, announced this on Thursday while presiding over a meeting of experts of clinical sciences held at the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi.

Sindh Minister for Health & Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in a ceremony will make this announcement pertaining to the successful clinical trial of the Traditional Chinese Medicine known as Jinhua Qinggan Granules, completed by the Center for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research (CBSCR), Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, in collaboration with The Indus Hospital, Karachi, he informed the meeting. The phytochemistry of the TCM was carried out at the Husein Ebrahim Jamal (HEJ) Research Institute of Chemistry, he said, adding that the public announcement ceremony will be held at the ICCBS – University of Karachi on Monday, jointly organized by Sindh Health & Population Welfare Department, COMSTECH, ICCBS – University of Karachi, and many Chinese institutions.

The provincial minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhu, Prof Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology and ICCBS Patron-in-chief, Prof. Dr. Khalid M. Iraqi, Vice Chancellor University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Excellency Mr. Nong Rong, Ambassador of The People’s Republic of China in Pakistan, Excellency Mr Moin ul Haque, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in China, Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah, Incharge of CBSCR and principal investigator of the study, Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen, Director (Acting) ICCBS, Dr. Yu Wenming (Video), Commissioner, National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China, and other Chinese officials will also address the public announcement ceremony.