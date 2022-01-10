Sindh Opposition leader expresses solidarity with NICVD protestors

KARACHI- Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, paid a visit to National Institute of Cardio Vascular Disease (NICVD) to express solidarity with protesting employees of the institute.

Haleem Adil Sheikh accompanied with member Sindh Assembly Saeed Afridi, PTI leader Gohar Khattak and others arrived at protest camp and assured the protesting employees that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will join their protest if their genuine demands are not met.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, while talking to media persons at the occasion said that patients were already not getting adequate healthcare facilities at NICVD and now nurses, paramedical staff and other employees of the institute were compelled to stage protest for fulfillment of their demands.

He said that Sindh government claimed that people from abroad come to NICVD for treatment but state of the affairs there was extremely distressing. “NICVD is no more a center for curing hearts but become a heartbreaking hospital,” he commented.

He said that due to non availability of stunts in the institute a number of patients were treated with balloon angioplasty from 17 to 25 September that tantamount to deceiving the patients and a clear violation of medical ethics.

The annual budget of NICVD was Rs. 12 billion while in the last few years they have also received additional funds amounting to Rs. 41 billions but the institute was being run on Zakat from previous six months, Haleem Adil Sheikh observed.

He alleged that Rs. 7 billion out of annual budget of Rs. 12 billion were being embezzled as PPP Sindh government had turned NICVD into a hotbed of corruption and its executive director Dr. Nadeem Qamar was patron of all the thieves.

Haleem said that Naveed Qamar’s monthly salary was more than Rs. 6 million and he had received Rs. 256 millions in last three years while other directors of NICVD were getting lucrative monthly allowance but the workers were being denied health risk, utility and other allowances as well as arrears.

Around 7 thousand employees of NICVD were entitled to get monthly allowance of Rs. 17,000 each while there were arrears of over Rs. 100 million but their due amount was not being paid to the employees who served as frontline workers, he added.

Leader of the opposition said that there were a number of corruption cases against NICVD under proceeding in courts and NAB and a legal firm of a PPP stalwart was paid Rs.16 million for defending their corruption but employees were deprived of their rightful outstanding amount on pretext of scarcity of funds.

Meanwhile millions of rupees were spent on unnecessary air travel and several favored people were inducted on exorbitant salaries but NICVD employees who raised voice for their legitimate rights were coerced by the admin istration, he said adding that He termed it sheer injustice to the employees who put their lives and wellbeing on risk for service to humanity.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Omicron variant of Covid-19 was spreading at an alarming rate in Sindh and positivity ratio has touched 15 percent while vaccination ratio in Sindh was the lowest across Pakistan.

Though health is a provincial subject, federal government provided millions of doses of vaccines to Sindh that spent not a single rupee on procurement of vaccine, he noted adding that but here in Sindh even the vital vaccine was stolen.

PTI MPA Saeed Afridi speaking at the occasion said that health sector employees were frontline workers who risk their lives to save ailing humanity and depriving them of their right was a matter of grave concern and injustice.

He said that employees who were exposed to communicable disease due to their proximity to patients were declined health risk allowance while directors sitting in air conditioned secure offices were claiming the allowance.