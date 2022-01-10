Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 08:00 pm

Sindh reports 39 Omicron cases over two days

Omicron Variant

Omicron Variant: Fifth Coronavirus wave may hit Pakistan by mid-February

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that 39 more cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 emerged when 53 samples were tested during the last two days, taking the tally of the new variant in the province to 367.

Apart from this, he said that 940 new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed through 13,757 tests during the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 6.8 per cent. Shah added that another patient succumbed to the pandemic virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,682.

Read more: Pakistan breaks 1,500 mark in covid cases since October last year

The chief minister, sharing the Omicron cases report, said that during the last two days, 53 tests were conducted which detected 39 new cases of Omicron variant.

According to the statement, out of 940 new cases, 799 have been detected from Karachi, including 350 from South, 275 East, 115 Central, 45 Korangi, 35 Malir, and 24 West districts.

Read more: WHO warns of ‘very high’ Omicron risk

Other than Karachi, Hyderabad has 27, Thatta 15, Jamshoro 11, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 10 each, Larkana eight, Badin and Kamber seven each, Sanghar six, Umerkot five, Jacobabad, Sujawal, Shikarpur and Nausheroferoze four each, Ghotki, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas three each, Tando Allahyar two and Dadu one.

The chief minister said that so far, 7,270,087 tests have been conducted against which 487,290 cases were diagnosed. Of them, the chief minister added, 96.2 per cent or 468,922 patients have recovered including 96 overnight.

He said that currently, 10,686 patients were under treatment, and of them, 10,410 are in home isolation, 120 at isolation centers, and 156 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 150 patients was stated to be critical and 17 of them were shifted to ventilators.

Sharing the vaccination data, Shah said that 30,618,044 vaccines have been administered until January 8 and 135,151 citizens were inoculated during the last 24 hours.

In total, he said that 30,753,195 vaccines have been administered in Sindh which constitutes 55.67 percent of the eligible population. The chief minister urged the people to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

