16th Jan, 2022. 09:23 pm

Singapore sports community says Beijing Winter Olympics will be a great success

Singapore sports community says Beijing Winter Olympics will be a great success

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Representatives from the Singapore sports community expressed best wishes here Saturday that the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics will be a great success.

Ellen Lee Geck Hoon, President of the Singapore Table Tennis Association and a former Member of Parliament, said she was very impressed with the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and she congratulated Beijing on becoming the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

Addressing the opening ceremony of a photo show on the Beijing Winter Olympics, Lee said she paid close attention to the preparations for the Beijing Olympic Winter Games and praised the Chinese government and its people for building high-level venues and stadiums and making full preparations for the Games.

Because China has gained rich experience in organizing international sports events and has rolled out effective COVID-19 control measures, Lee said she is full of confidence in the success of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

“The Beijing Winter Olympics will attract global attention and become an exciting and unforgettable event that will bring joy to winter sports fans around the world,” she said.

Singaporean table tennis player Clarence Chew Zhe Yu said he participated in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, adding that the Olympics represent the highest honour in sports, as well as a stage for athletes to enjoy competition and make friends. He sincerely wished all the athletes competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics to achieve excellent results, and the Beijing Winter Olympics a complete success.

The two-week photo exhibition was unveiled at the China Cultural Centre in Singapore. The exhibition is co-organized by the Municipal People’s Government of Zhangjiakou in northern China’s Hebei Province where the Olympic skiing events will be hosted, the China National Tourist Office in Singapore, the China Cultural Centre in Singapore and the China Express Travel (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

 

