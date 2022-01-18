Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 11:48 am

Sonakshi Sinha expresses concern over the impact of third lockdown

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood’s Dabangg actress, who often gets trolled for everything from her acting to fashion and weight, concerns about the disastrous effect a third lockdown would have on the film industry.

In a recent interview, the Akira star said, “Not only the film industry, everyone has been badly hit [by the pandemic] in terms of jobs, taking care of their family. The country as a whole cannot afford a lockdown. It is up to us also to be careful and responsible as a citizen to stop the spread as much as we can. I believe people are taking this seriously and they should for the sake of everyone else. Hopefully, we won’t have to move into a lockdown.”

Further adding, “I am rejuvenated to start this year. 2021 professionally was so good for me. I finished three projects. Now I am getting in shape for my next project, I hopefully start work on it by February.”

“This very exciting phase has come at such a perfect time, just when I was warming up and doing projects, experimenting with roles. After 10 years of working, you want to do something different,” she concluded.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha accentuates her curves in these stunning traditional attires

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from making her web debut with Reema Kagti’s Fallen, she will star in Double XL with Huma Qureshi, and also has the horror-comedy Kakuda in the pipeline.

Read More

48 mins ago
Wrestler John Cena spilled the beans on his acting career in a recent interview

With the recent release of John Cena's Peacemaker series by DC, the...
1 hour ago
Anti-tokenism message shared by the latest cover of British Vogue

The cover of the latest issue of British Vogue issued an anti-tokenism...
1 hour ago
Film studio Miramax is suing the director as he auctions off the screenplay of 'Pulp Fiction'

On January 17, US director Quentin Tarantino will auction off his first...
2 hours ago
'Saboor used to choose girls for me': Ali Ansari reveals his platonic relationship with wife

Actors Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly have entered the new chapter of...
2 hours ago
WATCH: Aiman Khan's baby Amal earns cheers during on-stage singing

The most adored little baby of actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt...
3 hours ago
Hassan Raheem, released a new music video call Sun Le Na on Monday

On Monday, Hasan Raheem, Pakistan's most popular indie artist, released a music...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
We have to dislodge PTI’s government, says Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there...
Kiara Advani
10 mins ago
Kiara Advani Shines in Recent Pics, Videos From Maldives

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be dating, spent...
18 mins ago
Anurag Kashyap expossed an scammer on his Instagram

Anurag Kashyap, the famed Bollywood filmmaker, called out and warned a "scamster."...
husband
18 mins ago
Wife pranks her husband while he is sleeping. His reaction is hilarious

A video of a husband being pranked by his wife while he...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600