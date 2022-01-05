Sonam Kapoor slays in stylish comfy attire

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 01:11 pm

Sonam Kapoor looks strikingly beautiful in her recent post. Image: Instagram

When it comes to style and glamour no one can beat Sonam Kapoor, ‘the perfect style statement’.

Sonam took to her Instagram and shared her picture in a comfy attire and left the fans amazed with her looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

The Neerja actress looked stunning in the comfy PJs and her silver elegant heels.

Read more: Sonam Kapoor Kisses Anand Ahuja’s as She Shares a Glimpse of Their Romantic New Year Celebration

To enhance her flair, the actress wore beautiful studs and the picture speaks for itself.

“Never going to be tired of comfy/chic”, the post read.

The stunning diva is ruling the industry for the past many years and has been the apple of everyone’s eye.

The mesmerizing beauty never disappoints her fans when it comes to fashion or style.

Read more: Sonam Kapoor extends heartfelt birthday greetings to her dad

Here are some strikingly beautiful clicks of Sonam Kapoor:

 

 

