Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 01:16 pm

Sonya Hussyn looks stunning in a flawlessly styled attire

Amid the rainy weather yesterday when Karachiites were relishing their time, actress Sonya Hussyn too took to Instagram and shared her pictures in the lovely weather.

Read more: Sonya Hussyn looks resplendent in a mustard outfit

Sonya looked engaging in a blue attire that was a perfect match with the stormy weather.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)


Rang mosam e barsaat kay“, the actress captioned her post.

Paired with ice green heels, the attire strikingly looked on fleek.

The Aisi Hai Tanhai actress is known for her charming beauty and versatile performances in several drama serials.

She recently got acknowledgement for her role in Saraab at PISA where she broke into tears on the stage.

Sonya’s pictures many times left the fans awestruck.

Read more: Sonya Hussyn looks heavenly at her friend’s wedding in peachy-pink attire

The post she shared yesterday was well received by her fanbase for all good reasons.

