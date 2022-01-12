Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

12th Jan, 2022. 02:04 pm

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

Sri Lanka

COLOMBO – Sri Lanka ruled out an IMF bailout on Wednesday and said it plans to seek another loan from China to address an economic crisis that has led to food and fuel shortages.

The island’s tourism-dependent economy has been battered by the pandemic, with supermarkets rationing goods and rolling blackouts imposed by power utilities unable to fund oil imports.

International rating agencies have warned of a looming sovereign default on Sri Lanka’s $35 billion foreign debt as the treasury battles a crunch on foreign exchange reserves and a gaping budget deficit.

But central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal rejected mounting calls from local and international economists to seek an International Monetary Fund bailout and debt restructure.

“The IMF is not a magic wand,” he told a news conference in Colombo. “At this point, the other alternatives are better than going to the IMF.”

Cabraal added that talks with China over a new loan were at an “advanced stage”, and a fresh agreement would service existing debt to Beijing.

“They would assist us in making the repayments… the new loan coming from China is in order to cushion our debt repayments to China itself,” he said.

Beijing is already the island’s biggest bilateral lender, accounting for at least 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s external debt.

Cabraal’s remarks come days after a visit from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who discussed a debt payment restructure with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka has borrowed heavily from China for infrastructure in the past, some of which ended up as white elephants.

Unable to repay a $1.4 billion loan for a port construction in the south, Sri Lanka was forced to lease out the facility to a Chinese company for 99 years in 2017.

The United States and India have warned that the Hambantota port, located along vital east-west international shipping routes, could give China a military toehold in the Indian Ocean.

Cabraal did not give an indication of the size of the loan sought from China, but said talks were also underway with India for a $1 billion credit line to fund a broad range of imports.

He also said Colombo will repay a $500 million sovereign bond that matures next Tuesday despite local business leaders publicly asking him to withhold the repayment and seek IMF help.

Read More

15 hours ago
Hungary supports efforts to restore peace, the order in Kazakhstan: Minister

BUDAPEST, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Hungary has a compelling national security interest...
15 hours ago
Saudi Arabian Horses Festival starts with a horse auction

RIYADH, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabian Horses Festival started on Monday...
16 hours ago
China must participate 'fully' in debt relief for poor nations: World Bank

WASHINGTON, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) - World Bank President David Malpass on Tuesday...
17 hours ago
Macron says backs W. Africa sanctions against Mali over poll delay

PARIS, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) - President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that France...
17 hours ago
Mali strongman urges protests against 'extreme' sanctions

BAMAKO, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) - Mali's ruling junta has called for nationwide...
18 hours ago
Angola to reap 72 million USD in timber sales in 2021

LUANDA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Angola expects to yield nearly 72 million...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Lata Mangeshkar in hospital
12 mins ago
Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after health worsens

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, 92, has been admitted to the Intensive Care...
Zayn Malik dating app
44 mins ago
Zayn Malik joins dating app to find love after split with Gigi Hadid

Famed British singer Zayn Malik has reportedly joined a dating app titled...
korea
58 mins ago
S. Korea’s employment growth hits 7-year high in 2021

SEOUL - South Korea's employment growth hit a seven-year high last year...
Anushka Sharma celebrates Vamika's first birthday
59 mins ago
Anushka Sharma treats fans with Vamika’s first fun birthday celebration

Bollywood's power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their daughter Vamika's...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600