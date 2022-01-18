Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 02:13 pm

Statements of ministers depict end of PTI government is near, claims Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Image: screengrab/ BOL News

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz claimed that the statements of the federal ministers were depicting that the end of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was near.

She was speaking to the media after attending a hearing in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

Maryam said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) once again sought adjournment from the court.

“I wonder if it is the same NAB that was demanding day-to-day hearing two months ago,” she added.

The PML-N leader said that there was zero performance of the government and alleged it was spreading rumours that four members of PML-N have presented themselves to lead the party to replace supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam said that members of the sitting government were talking against its performance and insulting [Prime Minister] Imran Khan on his face.

“The government is spreading such fabricated news so that its performance doesn’t get discussed in the media. We are aware of these diversion tactics.”

Read more: ECP’s report removed mask from PM Imran Khan’s face: Maryam Nawaz

She said PML-N had gone through a ‘river of fire’ and remained intact despite all hardships.

“No members or lawmakers abandoned Nawaz Sharif and they have stood like a rock.”

Maryam reiterated that the end of PM Imran Khan’s government was nearing and it would be in the best interest of the people to get rid of it at the earliest.

“The government looks in a hurry to take itself down, more than Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and masses.”

Answering a question, she said the time of Nawaz’s return to Pakistan would be set by PML-N while adding that the surveys were showing that people still trust him despite all propaganda.

She said many families lost their lives in Murree due to the incompetence of the government.

Read more: PTI govt will complete its tenure, says Punjab Governor Sarwar

“This is the first government in the country’s history which blames the people for a tragedy. Be it the matter of bodies of Hazara community in Quetta when Imran Khan said he would not be blackmailed or Murree.”

Maryam said when Shehbaz Sharif used to get in the floodwater wearing his boots, the PTI members used to mock him by calling him ‘Showbaz’.

