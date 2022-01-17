Sudan security kill seven protesters in anti-coup rallies: medics

KHARTOUM, Jan 17, 2022 (AFP) – Sudanese forces killed seven anti-coup protesters Monday in one of the deadliest days of recent rallies against a military takeover, medics said, as security chiefs vowed to hold to account those they accused of causing “chaos”.

The latest violence comes ahead of a visit by US diplomats, as Washington seeks to broker an end to the months-long crisis in the northeast African nation.

The deaths on Monday brings to 71 the number of protesters killed since the army’s October 25 takeover led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The military power grab triggered international condemnation and derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule following the April 2019 ouster of longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir.

On Monday, three protesters “were killed by live bullets” by “militias of the putschist military council”, anti-coup medics said on the Facebook page of Khartoum state’s health ministry.

Later, four more demonstrators were killed “during the massacre by the coup authorities who were seeking to disperse the protests”, according to the independent Central Committee of Sudan Doctors.

Medics also counted multiple wounds by “live rounds”.

– Tear gas, burning tyres –

Burhan on Monday held an emergency meeting with security chiefs and agreed to form a counterterrorism force “to confront possible threats,” according to a statement by Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council.

The statement said the officials blamed the “chaos” on protesters who “deviated from legitimate peaceful demonstration”, and vowed to hold to account those involved in “violations” during protests.

Authorities have repeatedly denied using live ammunition in confronting demonstrators, and insist scores of security personnel have been wounded during protests.

On Thursday, Sudanese authorities said protesters stabbed to death a police general, the first fatality among security forces.

Protesters — sometimes numbering in the tens of thousands — have regularly taken to the streets despite the security clampdown and periodic cuts to communications since the coup.

On Monday, security officers in Khartoum deployed in large numbers, firing volleys of tear gas at protesters heading toward the presidential palace, an AFP correspondent said.

Several people were seen suffering breathing difficulties and others bleeding due to wounds by tear gas canisters, the correspondent said.

Sawsan Salah, from the capital’s twin city of Omdurman, said protesters burnt car tyres and carried photos of people killed during other demonstrations since the coup.

In Wad Madani, “around 2,000 people took to the streets as they called for civilian rule,” said Emad Mohammed, a witness there.

In North Khartoum, thousands of protesters demanded that the military return to their barracks and chanted in favour of the civilian rule, witnesses said.

– Diplomatic push –

The US envoy to the Horn of Africa David Satterfield and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee is expected in Sudan in the coming days.

Washington’s push comes after the United Nations said last week it will launch talks involving political, military and social actors to help resolve the crisis.

On Monday, the US diplomats were expected to meet in Saudi Arabia the Friends of Sudan, a group calling for the restoration of the country’s transitional government.

The meeting aims to “marshal international support” for the UN mission to “facilitate a renewed civilian-led transition to democracy” in Sudan, the US State Department said.

The diplomats then travel to Khartoum for meetings with pro-democracy activists, civic groups, military and political leaders.

“Their message will be clear: The United States is committed to freedom, peace, and justice for the Sudanese people,” the State Department said.

The mainstream civilian faction of the Forces for Freedom and Change, the leading civilian pro-democracy group, has said it would accept the UN offer for talks if it revives the transition to civilian rule.

Proposed talks have been welcomed by the ruling Sovereign Council, which Burhan re-staffed following the coup with himself as chairman.

Burhan has insisted that the military takeover “was not a coup” but only meant to “rectify” the course of the post-Bashir transition.

Earlier this month, Sudan’s civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned saying the country was now at a “dangerous crossroads threatening its very survival”