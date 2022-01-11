Sunny Deol throws some major winter vibes on Instagram

Sunny Deol seems enjoying his new year in snowy mountains. Image: Instagram

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has been relishing his winter time in Manali these days and throwing some major snowy vibes on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)



The Dillagi star could be seen taking pleasure in the snow covered mountains in Manali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)



Deol captioned one of his posts, “Catching snowflakes”

The film star also shared a short video clip from the mountains and urged his fans to dance in the snow if want to be happy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)



“If you want to make your heart happy, dance in snow”

The actor, who rarely appears on media now, seems enjoying his new year in the mountain woods and sharing bits of these moments with fans.

Sunny was born to the legendary actor Dharmendra and has been in the industry for more than 2 decades.

The actor has worked so far in more than 100 Bollywood movies and earned his fame during the 90s.