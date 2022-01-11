Sunny Deol throws some major winter vibes on Instagram
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has been relishing his winter time in Manali these days and throwing some major snowy vibes on Instagram.
The Dillagi star could be seen taking pleasure in the snow covered mountains in Manali.
Deol captioned one of his posts, “Catching snowflakes”
The film star also shared a short video clip from the mountains and urged his fans to dance in the snow if want to be happy.
“If you want to make your heart happy, dance in snow”
The actor, who rarely appears on media now, seems enjoying his new year in the mountain woods and sharing bits of these moments with fans.
Sunny was born to the legendary actor Dharmendra and has been in the industry for more than 2 decades.
The actor has worked so far in more than 100 Bollywood movies and earned his fame during the 90s.
