Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia test positive for Coronavirus

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 11:33 pm
King Carl XVI Gustaf

SWEDEN: Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have tested positive for COVID-19, the palace announced on Tuesday, amid a surge in cases caused by the virus’s new Omicron form.

According to the recent data from the health department, Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases on December 30, registering 11,507 cases.

“The King and Queen, who are fully vaccinated with three injections, have mild symptoms and are feeling well, given the circumstances,” the palace said in a statement.

The palace claimed the monarch, 75, and queen, 78, were self-isolating and that efforts were being made to track down those with whom they had come into contact.

Carl Gustaf, who has a mostly ceremonial role, became Sweden’s head of state at the age of 27 after King Gustaf VI Adolf died in 1973, and is the country’s longest-serving king.

