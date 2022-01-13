‘Symbol of love’: Fawad cherishes reunion of brothers at Kartarpur

Photo of two separated brothers reuniting through Kartarpur Corridor. Image: File

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday cherished the reunion of two brothers who were separated during partition in 1947 but finally reunited after 75 long years at Kartarpur Corridor.

Sharing a post on his Twitter handle, the minister wrote, “Kartarpur Corridor has reunited two brothers who separated 75 years ago.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had labelled the Kartarpur Corridor as ‘Corridor of Peace’ when he inaugurated it.

“Today, this corridor is a symbol of peace, security, love, and devotion on the acrimonious border,” Fawad wrote.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, 2019, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, founder of Sikhism and first of ten Sikh Gurus, on November 12, 2019.

It is a visa-free border crossing, connecting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to the border with India. The crossing allows devotees from India to visit the worship site in Kartarpur, some 4.7 kilometres from the Pakistan-India border.

This place holds historical significance for billions of Sikhs across the world.

PM had declared it a gift from the government of Pakistan for the Sikh community of India and around the globe.