Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

19th Jan, 2022. 12:51 pm

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan government

taliban

KABUL – The Taliban’s prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognise the government that seized power in Afghanistan in August.

No country has yet recognised the Taliban government, with nations watching to see how the hardline Islamists — notorious for human rights abuses during their first stint in power between 1996 and 2001 — will rule this time around.

Although the group has promised a softer brand of governance, women are largely excluded from government employment, and secondary schools for girls have mostly remained shuttered.

“I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognise us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly,” Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul to address the country’s massive economic crisis.

“We do not want anyone’s help. We don’t want it for the officials,” Akhund said, referring to diplomatic recognition.

“We want it for our public,” he said, adding that the Taliban had fulfilled all necessary conditions by restoring peace and security.

 

– Women’s rights –

 

Aid-dependent Afghanistan is in the grip of a humanitarian disaster, worsened by the Taliban takeover in August when Western countries froze international aid and access to assets held abroad.

Jobs have dried up, and many government workers have not been paid for months in a country that was almost entirely dependent on foreign aid under the previous US-backed government.

The United Nations has warned that half the population is threatened with food shortages.

Nations face the delicate task of channelling aid to the stricken economy without propping up the regime, with many members of what the Taliban call their interim government including Akhund on an international sanctions list.

The Taliban veteran was a close associate and political adviser to Mullah Omar, the founder of the movement and its first supreme leader.

Last month, a special meeting of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) declined to formally recognise the government, and the new regime’s foreign minister was excluded from the official photograph taken during the event.

The OIC did, however, pledge to work with the United Nations to try to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in frozen Afghan assets.

It also urged Afghanistan’s rulers to abide by international obligations regarding the rights of women.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were the only three countries to recognise the previous Taliban government.

Read More

12 hours ago
New IOC transgender rules criticised by group of medical experts

LONDON, Jan 18, 2022 (AFP) - International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidance on transgender inclusion...
12 hours ago
World tourism won't return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024: UN

MADRID, Jan 18, 2022 (AFP) - Tourism arrivals around the world are not...
13 hours ago
Images reveal devastation in tsunami-hit Tonga

WELLINGTON, Jan 18, 2022 (AFP) - A volcano that exploded in the Pacific...
13 hours ago
Al-Shabaab suicide bomber kills four in Somalia: police

MOGADISHU, Jan 18, 2022 (AFP) - At least four people died and nine...
13 hours ago
Standoff over Palestinian eviction ends, family says

JERUSALEM, Jan 18, 2022 (AFP) - Israeli police on Tuesday backed down from...
15 hours ago
China-SCO-Eurasia Youth Leaders Dialogue focuses on "a shared future"

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- A China-SCO-Eurasia Youth Leaders Dialogue was held...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kapil Sharma daughter
6 mins ago
Kapil Sharma treats fans with an adorable video of his daughter

A well-known Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has treated his fanbase with an...
mongolia
6 mins ago
Mongolia’s COVID-19 daily cases exceed 3,000

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia recorded 3,088 new COVID-19 cases over the past...
turkey covid
18 mins ago
Turkey registers 69,658 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA - Turkey on Tuesday reported 69,658 new COVID-19 cases, raising its...
malaysia
32 mins ago
Malaysia reports 3,245 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia recorded 3,245 new COVID-19 infections over the past...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600