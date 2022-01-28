Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 03:57 pm

Talks underway with social media companies for registration: Senate told

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Friday said that negotiations were underway with international social media firms for registration.

Responding to various questions during Question Hour in the Senate, he said that on October 13, 2021, the federal government approved Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguards) Rules, 2021 (Rules) and promulgated it under section 37(2) of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (PECA).

In a written reply, the Cabinet Division said that under Rule 7(6) (a) of the said Rules, any social media company which has more than 0.5 million users in Pakistan or is in the list specially notified by the authority, separately for each application/service, should get itself registered.

The PTA has placed the registration form on its website www.pta.gov.pk which can be submitted by applicants through email, SM-Reg@pta.gov.pk or postal address ‘Director (WAD), PTA HQs F-5/1, Islamabad’, or by physically visiting the office of the Director (WAD). So far, the PTA has registered two companies which are Joyo Technology Pakistan (Snake Video) and BIGO Service Pakistan. Other social media companies are being pursued for registration, APP reported.

