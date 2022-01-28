Teenage PUBG player arrested for gunning down entire family: police

LAHORE: Police on Friday arrested a teenager boy, Zain Ali, on charges of shooting his mother, two sisters and a brother dead in Kahna area of Lahore.

Police claimed that the accused Zain, 18, the lone survivor of the family, had killed his entire family after getting frustrated because of continuous defeats in Players Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game. Several incidents have been reported in the past couple of years in which teenagers in Pakistan have taken their lives or that of their loved ones while playing this game.

The victims have been identified as lady doctor Naheed Mubarik, 45, Mah Noor, 17, Jannat Fatima, 8, and Taimor, 22. They were found dead at their house near LDA Chowk in Kahna, Lahore, a week back.

According to police, Zain Ali had been playing PUBG for past several months and he killed his entire family with the pistol of his mother, after back to back defeats in the game. He had thrown the pistol in a nearby drain and returned home to pretend as if he was sleeping, when the neighbours realised that the noise of firing came from his house. The suspect said this in a confessional statement to police.

Zain told that he was under immense stress after losing stages at PUBG game, hence he killed his family thinking that they would be alive again just like the game characters.

After being divorced by Sibtain Amir Gondal in 2004, Dr Naheed was living with her four children including one adopted girl Jannat Fatima since then.

Several police personnel were investigating the killings. Police had interrogated Zain, Sibtain and a brother of Naheed but released them after questioning. Police had suspected that the killer could be among these three and on Friday it formally arrested Zain.

Police has recommended a complete ban on the PUBG to save children from falling trap to its addiction.

Earlier, former Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed in 2020 had recommended ban on the PUBG.