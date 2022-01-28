Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 01:37 pm

Teenage PUBG player arrested for gunning down entire family: police

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 01:37 pm

Teenage PUBG player arrested for gunning down entire family. Image: File

LAHORE: Police on Friday arrested a teenager boy, Zain Ali, on charges of shooting his mother, two sisters and a brother dead in Kahna area of Lahore.

Police claimed that the accused Zain, 18, the lone survivor of the family, had killed his entire family after getting frustrated because of continuous defeats in Players Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game. Several incidents have been reported in the past couple of years in which teenagers in Pakistan have taken their lives or that of their loved ones while playing this game.

Read more: Lahore Police detain online gaming player on suspicion of familicide

The victims have been identified as lady doctor Naheed Mubarik, 45, Mah Noor, 17, Jannat Fatima, 8, and Taimor, 22. They were found dead at their house near LDA Chowk in Kahna, Lahore, a week back.

According to police, Zain Ali had been playing PUBG for past several months and he killed his entire family with the pistol of his mother, after back to back defeats in the game. He had thrown the pistol in a nearby drain and returned home to pretend as if he was sleeping, when the neighbours realised that the noise of firing came from his house. The suspect said this in a confessional statement to police.

Zain told that he was under immense stress after losing stages at PUBG game, hence he killed his family thinking that they would be alive again just like the game characters.

After being divorced by Sibtain Amir Gondal in 2004, Dr Naheed was living with her four children including one adopted girl Jannat Fatima since then.

Several police personnel were investigating the killings. Police had interrogated Zain, Sibtain and a brother of Naheed but released them after questioning. Police had suspected that the killer could be among these three and on Friday it formally arrested Zain.

Read more: Infant recovered after family’s terrifying ordeal

Police has recommended a complete ban on the PUBG to save children from falling trap to its addiction.

Earlier, former Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed in 2020 had recommended ban on the PUBG.

Read More

1 hour ago
19 million applicants registered for Rashan Riayat programme: Sania

ISLAMABAD: Nineteen million applicants have registered for the government's Ehsaas Rashan Riayat...
2 hours ago
SHC orders criminal proceedings against Karachi jail authorities

KARACHI: The SSP Investigation East Zone and Investigation Officer (IO) of the...
3 hours ago
JI announces to end protest as Sindh govt agrees to accept its demands

KARACHI: The Jamaat e Islami (JI) on Friday announced to end its...
3 hours ago
Dua Mangi’s alleged kidnapper escaped with Karachi court police’s assistance: sources

KARACHI: The Karachi court police aided the escape of a high-profile suspect...
4 hours ago
Danish Gravity Tower case: SHC directs SBCA to present project map after two weeks

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday gave notice of two weeks...
4 hours ago
Pakistan clocks highest single-day spike in cases since pandemic began

ISLAMABAD: Omicron variant is contributing to a rapid rise in cases during...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sindh High Court
3 mins ago
SHC directs DG SBCA to lodge case against builder

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday has ordered Director General Sindh...
6 mins ago
Saba Qamar snapped lost in her thoughts

Actress Saba Qamar was snapped lost in her thoughts with a pet...
Ronaldo's girlfriend Netflix documentary
10 mins ago
Ronaldo’s girlfriend narrates her life story with Netflix documentary

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting twins with the Manchester...
Supporting terrorists, spreading fake news: Pakistan hits back at India in UN
40 mins ago
Supporting terrorists, spreading fake news: Pakistan hits back at India in UN

GENEVA: Pakistan has rejected as “dubious” India’s claims about its “impeccable” disarmament...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600