Textile industry booming due to PTI policy, claims Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday claimed that the textile industry in the country was booming under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rule.

“Bloomberg report on the booming textile industry, which is now outperforming other countries in the region after ages. This industry was collapsing under the PML-N govt with units being shutdown (sic),” said the minister in his statement on Twitter.

“Now massive expansions going on. This boom [was] made possible by the PTI textile policy.”

Last year, Umar had said that a new textile policy was being formulated which would be finalized soon. Speaking at a briefing of businessmen and industrialists in Faisalabad, he had said in the second phase of the China -Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, the government would upgrade our manufacturing sector on solid footing.

Responding to a question, he had said that the entire textile industry was developing due to the prudent economic policies of the government.

In December 2021, Umar said Pakistan also offers huge opportunities to the Chinese investors to develop a deeper understanding of the investment in the textile sector.

Addressing a meeting of China’s Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles in Islamabad, he had said Pakistan wishes to have win-win cooperation with the Chinese investors.