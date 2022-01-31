Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 11:27 am

Textile industry booming due to PTI policy, claims Asad Umar

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 11:27 am

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. Image: File

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday claimed that the textile industry in the country was booming under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rule.

Read more: Pakistan’s textile sector finds resilience in sustainability

“Bloomberg report on the booming textile industry, which is now outperforming other countries in the region after ages. This industry was collapsing under the PML-N govt with units being shutdown (sic),” said the minister in his statement on Twitter.

“Now massive expansions going on. This boom [was] made possible by the PTI textile policy.”

Last year, Umar had said that a new textile policy was being formulated which would be finalized soon. Speaking at a briefing of businessmen and industrialists in Faisalabad, he had said in the second phase of the China -Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, the government would upgrade our manufacturing sector on solid footing.

Responding to a question, he had said that the entire textile industry was developing due to the prudent economic policies of the government.

In December 2021, Umar said Pakistan also offers huge opportunities to the Chinese investors to develop a deeper understanding of the investment in the textile sector.

Read more: Aptma demands uninterrupted gas supply to textile export industries

Addressing a meeting of China’s Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles in Islamabad, he had said Pakistan wishes to have win-win cooperation with the Chinese investors.

Read More

6 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 31 January 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 31, 2022) 24k...
6 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 31 January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 31, 2022)...
23 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result 1 PM, 6 PM & 8PM on, 30 January 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 30.1.22, Live...
1 day ago
Electric vehicle Beyond the hype

KARACHI: The use of electric vehicles by countries vary worldwide, as the...
1 day ago
Jumping onto e-commerce bandwagon

LAHORE: Despite considerable economic growth due to the easy market access in...
1 day ago
IMF urges El Salvador to remove Bitcoin as legal tender

WASHINGTON: The IMF called on El Salvador to change course and stop...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

9 mins ago
Medical students announce to hold rallies across Balochistan, in Karachi

QUETTA: Medical students have announced to hold protest rallies across Balochistan on...
Covid vaccine
19 mins ago
‘Inaccurate’: Covid vaccine disinfo fuels medical myths

PARIS: Disinformation around Covid vaccines has existed as long as the jabs...
nadal
23 mins ago
Rafael Nadal claims 21st Grand Slam title at Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal roared back from two sets down to win a titanic...
27 mins ago
Karachi sees steady rise in coronavirus cases

KARACHI: The Sindh capital is witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600