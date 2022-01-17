Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

17th Jan, 2022. 04:40 pm

Thailand reports 6,929 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

BANGKOK, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Thailand on Monday reported 6,929 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more fatalities, according to the country’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Most of the new infections were detected in regions including the capital Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Chon Buri, Phuket and Nonthaburi.

The CCSA also reported that all the new deaths recorded were among patients aged over 60. The number of recoveries was at 5,255.

The country’s pandemic situation is stabilizing and the government is considering relaxing some restrictions in the coming weeks, Natapanu Nopakun, an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a CCSA news briefing.

Read more: Thailand raises COVID-19 alert amid Omicron surge

The country has registered its first two deaths from the Omicron variant, both of them patients aged over 80 and with underlying diseases, according to the official.

As of Sunday, Thailand has administered over 109 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, of which 172,437 were injected on Sunday. Some 66.1 percent of the country’s total population have been fully vaccinated, while 14.1 percent have received booster shots, according to the CCSA.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in the Southeast Asian country has topped 2.33 million, while that of the fatalities has reached 21,938.

 

