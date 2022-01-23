The distinctive marks on humanity

CAIRO – Egyptian and Chinese civilisations share common characteristics in terms of their distinctive imprints on humanity, said Ayman Abdel Wahab, vice-chairman of state-run Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Abdel Wahab, who is also editor-in-chief of “Ahwal Masryah” magazine, has prepared a research under the title of “Egypt and China: Common Civilisation features,” in one of Ahram’s large research project about the cultural relations between Egypt and China.

“My research focuses on the common factors between the two civilisations and their direct impacts on the world,” he said.

Unlike the logic of superiority that has been promulgated in some western books, the Egyptian and Chinese old civilisations were seeking harmony among various regions, he added.

The researcher attributed the greatness of both civilisations to their scientific, developmental, cultural, artistic and innovative contributions through a system of “values governing societies.”

The study shed light on five common features between the two civilisations, including “culture of work,” where workers and craftsmen had a special value, and “value of rights, justice and law” that topped a distinguished level in the ladder of Egyptian and Chinese ethics.

Abdel Wahab added that “citizenship and social cohesion,” “diversity of the cultural components in arts and literature,” and “identity authenticity” are also common factors that led to the prosperity and continuity of the Egyptian and Chinese civilisations.

He reiterated that “Beijing-Cairo cultural ties have obviously intensified recently. There is a tendency in Egypt to study the Chinese civilisation, undoubtedly presenting a different progress model from the western colonisation and intervention style.”

He referred to the increasing numbers of Egyptian students who learn Chinese language in the past ten years, voicing his expectation of more applicants and teaching centres in the coming years.

“Stronger momentum is needed to study and recognise the special Chinese experience, given Egypt is a very important place along the Belt and Road Initiative,” Abdel Wahab added.

The Ahram research project on Egypt-China cultural ties is expected to be translated into Chinese language “to expand the knowledge and promote the mutual research processes by the two countries,” he said, stressing that the research centers play an important role in enhancing bilateral cultural ties.

He called for putting a mechanism to carry out joint research studies in all fields for their importance in influencing the societies and the general policies.

Abdel Wahab visited China four years ago in a research and culture programme.