Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 01:47 pm

The moment when fan mistook Shah Rukh Khan for Akshay Kumar

Bollywood King Khan has always been hogging the limelight since he stepped into the industry and the fans love him not only for his acting but for his humbleness too.

Here’s a 24-year old incident that was shared by Pinkvilla about SRK that left the fans awestruck.

Read more: Man arrested for threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

It was the time when Khan was ruling the Indian cinema with his back-to-back smash hits and was all over the industry.

A fan ran behind the actor on the airport and the star had to stop for the love showered by the enthusiast.

Although Shah Rukh was getting late for his flight but he managed to take out a few mins for the excited fan.

Shah Rukh tried to calm the lady and at some point he realised that she misunderstood him for Akshay Kumar.

The King Khan being the King, in the most humble manner took no offence and signed the autograph for his fan on behalf of Akshay.

“With love from Akshay Kumar”

All is well when it ends well and so is the fan moment for that lady fan.

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan Mannat bungalow threatened by extremists in India

The King of Bollywood has been ruling millions of hearts for the past nearly 3 decades and is still the beloved of film enthusiasts.

Giving hits like Badshah, Devdas, Don, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaingay, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum and a lot more, the actor has bagged numerous awards and is globally acclaimed for his non pareil personality and exceptional acting skills.

