Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Our Correspondent

16th Jan, 2022. 09:00 am

The Supreme Sacrifice

Major Shabbir Sharif is the only person ever to receive Nishan-e-Haider and Sitara-e-Jurat

Major Shabbir Sharif  was a Pakistani Army officer who got martyred during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. For his outstanding valour, as a result of which he laid down his life for his country, he was awarded the Pakistan Army’s highest award, the Nishan-e-Haider.  for his actions. He is the only person to ever receive both a Nishan-e-Haider and Sitara-e-Jurat for his bravery, and is regarded as the most decorated officer of the Pakistan Army.

Sharif’s military career began when he was commissioned in the Pakistan Army on April 19 1964, after he successfully completed his training at the Pakistan Military Academy for which he was awarded the Sword of Honour. He was subsequently posted the Sixth Battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment.

In 1971, when the Indo-Pak War began, Sharif commander a company of the Sixth Frontier Force Regiment during the Pakistan Army offensive against the enemy. He had been ordered to capture the high-ground overlooking Grumukhi Khera and Beri, a village near the Sulemanki Headworks which was defended by more than a company of the Assam Regiment supported by a squadron of tanks. He cleared the Jhangar post by passing through a minefield laid out by enemy and swimming across the Sabuna Distributary, a while under intense enemy fire. He and his Company repelled over 15 Indian attempts to recapture the high ground, and held the area, killing forty-three Indian soldiers and destroying four tanks in the process. On the afternoon of December 6, the enemy launched more air strikes and heavy artillery shelling. After many of his soldiers were wounded, he took over as a gunner on an anti-tank gun. During this time he was directly hit by a tank shell and embraced martyrdom.

Sharif was born on April 28, 1943 to a Rajput family in Gujrat to Major Rana Muhammad Sharif. He attended St Anthony’s High School and Government College Lahore. His younger brother, General Raheel Sharif served as the Chief of Army Staff from November 2013 until November 2016. He is also the relative of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti.

 

biography

Born

April 28, 1943

 

death

6 December 1971

 

Place of birth

Kunjah, Gujrat District, British Raj

 

Place of death

Okara District, Punjab, Pakistan

 

Years of service

1964–1971

 

Rank

Major

 

Unit

6 Frontier Force Regiment

 

Awards

Nishan-e-Haider

Sitara-i-Jur’at

Sword of Honour

Read More

25 mins ago
Libyan oil, gas exports hit 5-year high of $21.5 billion

TRIPOLI: Libya’s lifeline oil and gas exports raised revenues of more than...
26 mins ago
Political fraternity mourns demise of veteran actor Rasheed Naz

ISLAMABAD: Several political leaders took to Twitter on Monday to mourn the...
33 mins ago
China's GDP expands 8.1% in 2021

BEIJING: China’s economy posted stable growth in 2021 despite challenges including sporadic...
40 mins ago
A sneak peek into Iqra and Yasir's vacation in Phuket

The star couple Iqra and Yasir jetted off for a vacation and...
43 mins ago
PM Khan appreciates Russian President Putin for his stance on freedom of expression

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday called the Russian President Vladimir...
1 hour ago
Businessmen demand representation in government bodies

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

psl
9 mins ago
History of HBL PSL

The HBL PSL 2022 will kick off on January 27 with its...
khyber pakhtunkhwa
17 mins ago
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa signs agreements worth $8 billion at Expo Dubai

KARACHI: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province signed over 40 memorandums of understanding (MoUs)...
Pakistan, Oman discuss mutual interest of bilateral naval cooperation
23 mins ago
Pakistan, Oman discuss advancement of bilateral naval cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Commander Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Mohsen al...
libyan oil
25 mins ago
Libyan oil, gas exports hit 5-year high of $21.5 billion

TRIPOLI: Libya’s lifeline oil and gas exports raised revenues of more than...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600