The temple of the isle

Shri Sadhu Bela is the largest and the most beautiful Hindu place of worship in Pakistan

The Shri Sadhu Bela Teerath Asthan near Sukkur is considered to be the most beautiful and largest Hindu place of worship in Pakistan. Together with the Hanglaj Mata Mandir and the Shri Katas Raj Mandir, it is also regarded as one of the three most revered places of Hinduism in the country.

Located in an island in the middle of the River Indus, Sadhu Bela turned into a major pilgrimage site for Hindus due to its association with Sadhu Bal Chand aka Baba Bankhandi Maharaj, who, according to some accounts, came to Sindh from Nepal via the Indian state of Rajasthan in 1823.

Born in 1762, Maharaj left his home at the age of nine. When he reached Sukkur, he decided to settle on a wooded island in the middle of the river. Sukkur then was a center of business and wealthy Hindu families used to live there.

In 1824, the Talpur rulers of Khairpur annexed Bakhar to their state, but they did not interfere with Baba Bankhandi in Sadhu Bela. Ruler of Khairpur state Mir Sohrab Khan Talpur – who was himself a dervish – used to come to this island often to meet Maharaj.

Maharaj never married and passed away in 1863. The present “Gaddi Nasheen” or spiritual heir of Maharaj is Gori Shankar Maharaj who resides in Mumbai city of India. Since his death, ten people have served as Baba Bankhandi Maharaj’s spiritual heirs.

Right now there are eight shrines operating in various cities – including Mumbai, Delhi, and Haridwar – under the auspices of Shri Sadhu Bela Shrine. The shrine also runs numerous hospitals, schools and ashrams across India.

Every year a three-day festival is celebrated in the month of June at Shri Sadhu Bela Teerath Asthan in which Hindu pilgrims from all over the world participate.

Because of the devotion of Baba Bankhandi Maharaj, the importance of Sadhu Bela increased and in 1890, a Hindu trader built a marble temple at the Island.

He also installed a bell at the marble gate of Sadhu Bela. This gate is called Raj Ghat. In total, there are 22 ghats in this Sadhu Bela including Ganga Ghat where mendicants take bath.

The walls of this marble temple are an example of fine workmanship. These walls are engraved with magnificent pictures of heaven and hell as well as likings of sadhus.

At the island there are eight temples – apart from the main temple of Baba Bankhandi Maharaj. These temples are associated with Mata Annapurna, Shivji Maharaj, Sat-e-Narain, Hanuman and Ganeshji.

The chairman of the Sadhu Bela committee – Dewan Chand Chawla – is a former member of the Sindh Assembly. Recently Prime Minister Imran Khan formed the Hindu Management Committee on the request of the minority community. Chawla was appointed as general secretary of this committee.

Chawla said the system of Shri Sadhu Bela is handled by the Evacuee Trust Property Pakistan on behalf of the Sindh government and the Shri Sadhu Bela Committee on behalf of the Hindu community.

He said millions of pilgrims visit Shri Sadhu Bela every year. “Boats are always ready to take the pilgrims to Bela under the auspices of the temple. Most of the pilgrims belong to the Sindhi Hindu community; however, pilgrims also visit the shrine from other parts of the world.”

He said Nitish Kumar – the chief minister of the Indian state of Bihar – as well as several Indian lawmakers, officers of the Indian Border Force, and members of the European Parliament recently visited the shrine.

According to Chawla, floods of 2010 had caused severe damage to Shri Sadhu Bela temple.

“However, the federal and provincial governments took notice of the damage and now renovation work is in progress. We are also trying to provide maximum facilities to the pilgrims. The temple of Baba Bankhandi Maharaj has been repaired and painted. The temple of Shivaji Maharaj has been renovated.”

Recently, Yudhishthir Lal Shadhani, a member of Shadani Darbar Ashram Raipur India, along with about 150 Indian pilgrims visited Sadhu Bela and worshiped at the temple of Baba Bankhandi Maharaj.

Talking to the media, Shadhani expressed joy over visiting Pakistan. “People here love us very much. When we come to worship at Sadhu Bela, we find peace. That is why we come to Pakistan every year.”

He said if Pakistan-India relations improve, more pilgrims will come to Pakistan and Pakistani people will be able to go to India, strengthening the ties between the two countries. He also expressed satisfaction over renovation of Hindu temples in Pakistan.