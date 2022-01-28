Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 08:28 pm

Those challenging State’s writ will be dealt with iron hands, says Balochistan CM Bizenjo

Staff Reporter BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 08:28 pm

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo . Image: File

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said that those challenging the writ of the state will be dealt with iron hands.

“In order to carry out their nefarious intentions, the terrorists and their masterminds who attack the innocent people and the security forces for creating unrest will be punished at every cost,” he said.

He expressed these views while addressing a high-level meeting at the Commissioner’s Office in Turbat on Friday to review the law and order situation and formulate a strategy for systematic and coordinated action against subversive elements.

Read more:  Four including cousin of Sarfaraz Bugti killed in Dera Bugti blast

The meeting was attended by Home Advisor Mir Zia Langau, Secretary Balochistan Matahar Niaz Rana, FC officials, Commissioner Makran Shabbir Mengal, DIG Police Javed Ahmed Jaskani, DPO Kech, Bahram Khan Mandokhail and other officials concerned.

The meeting reviewed in detail the law and order situation and security issues in Makran Division especially in the border areas and was briefed by the authorities.

The meeting directed the security agencies to take immediate action on some important decisions regarding security issues and decided to use all available resources to take effective action against the terrorists and tighten the noose around them.

In his address to the meeting, the chief minister stressed that no one will be allowed to challenge the writ of the state and that the law enforcement agencies have been directed to expedite the action against the subversive elements.

He said that the sacrifices of Pak Army soldiers for protection of homeland would not go in vain.

Read more: 10 soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in Kech checkpost attack

He said that law enforcement agencies would be provided arms and other necessary equipment and modern equipment

The Chief Minister directed the law enforcement agencies to take special care of the public difficulties while performing their duties so that the self-esteem of any citizen is not harmed and also unnecessary check posts should be removed so that the people have not difficulty in transportation.

Read More

1 hour ago
Wordle answer today? Wordle 223’s 5 letter solution for 28 January

What is Wordle? Wordle is everywhere and impossible to ignore, especially if...
1 hour ago
Brendan Taylor banned by ICC for anti-corruption and doping charges

Brendan Taylor of Zimbabwe has been banned by the International Cricket Council...
2 hours ago
PSL 7: Salman Iqbal dissatisfied with Karachi Kings' batting strategy in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Salman Iqbal, the owner of the Karachi Kings, was not...
2 hours ago
Imran, Buzdar discuss overall political, administrative situation in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held a meeting with Prime Minister...
2 hours ago
Iraq confirms the continuation of flights despite rocket attack on Baghdad airport

BAGHDAD, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi authorities confirmed on Friday the...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian making it official with Pete Davidson

These days, Hollywood's hottest couple is Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. On...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL Schedule 2022
4 mins ago
PSL 7 Schedule of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad, Quetta & Multan

KARACHI: PSL Fans are always excited to see the PSL schedule of...
Salman
7 mins ago
Salman Khan’s new song Dance With Me, reminds viewer of Dhinchak Pooja

In an Instagram post, Salman Khan revealed his new single, Dance With...
Sarfaraz Ahmed
21 mins ago
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi is always ‘nail-biting’, says Sarfaraz Ahmed

PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that Quetta Gladiators...
57 mins ago
SHC ends ban on NGOs’ foreign donations   

Sindh High Court in Karachi on Friday undid a ban imposed on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600