Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said that those challenging the writ of the state will be dealt with iron hands.

“In order to carry out their nefarious intentions, the terrorists and their masterminds who attack the innocent people and the security forces for creating unrest will be punished at every cost,” he said.

He expressed these views while addressing a high-level meeting at the Commissioner’s Office in Turbat on Friday to review the law and order situation and formulate a strategy for systematic and coordinated action against subversive elements.

The meeting was attended by Home Advisor Mir Zia Langau, Secretary Balochistan Matahar Niaz Rana, FC officials, Commissioner Makran Shabbir Mengal, DIG Police Javed Ahmed Jaskani, DPO Kech, Bahram Khan Mandokhail and other officials concerned.

The meeting reviewed in detail the law and order situation and security issues in Makran Division especially in the border areas and was briefed by the authorities.

The meeting directed the security agencies to take immediate action on some important decisions regarding security issues and decided to use all available resources to take effective action against the terrorists and tighten the noose around them.

In his address to the meeting, the chief minister stressed that no one will be allowed to challenge the writ of the state and that the law enforcement agencies have been directed to expedite the action against the subversive elements.

He said that the sacrifices of Pak Army soldiers for protection of homeland would not go in vain.

He said that law enforcement agencies would be provided arms and other necessary equipment and modern equipment

The Chief Minister directed the law enforcement agencies to take special care of the public difficulties while performing their duties so that the self-esteem of any citizen is not harmed and also unnecessary check posts should be removed so that the people have not difficulty in transportation.